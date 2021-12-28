Houthis to allow UN flights into Sana'a airport

Airport closed since earlier in December to reopen

The aviation authority run by the Houthi administration in Yemen has allowed temporary resumption of flights by the United Nations and other organisations to Sana'a international airport on Monday, the Houthi-run Saba news agency said.

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement said earlier this month that the capital's airport had been put out of operation after air strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

The coalition said it only attacked military targets at the airport, from where drone strikes have been launched against Saudi targets.

The airport has been closed to civilian flights since 2015, after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from Sana'a, although UN planes have been permitted to land there.

The reopening comes after international calls for the airport to be reopened, which would allow vital aid to reach the population.

The Houthi-run aviation authority said in a statement on Monday it allowed the resumption of the UN flights "after the malfunctions in communications and navigational devices were temporarily fixed," the agency report said.

The authority complained that it could not guarantee the long-term continuity of these old devices, and urged the UN to help the entry of new devices that it had purchased, it added.

The Saudi coalition said that the strikes it had carried would have no effect on operational capacity, airspace management, air traffic, or ground handling operations.

Under the Yemeni constitution, Sana'a is the capital, although the internationally recognized government moved to Aden following the Houthi takeover that saw the radical Shi'ite movement and its supporters storm Sana'a in September 2014, sparking a now seven-year-old conflict.