Bahrain appoints its first ambassador to Syria in a decade

Bahrain on Thursday appointed its first ambassador to Syria in more than ten years, reported the archipelago's national news agency, the latest sign of warming relations between the Arab Gulf countries and Damascus.

The decree from the King of Bahrain, Hamed bin Issa Al Khalifa, comes as more Arab countries improve their relations with Damascus, almost 11 years after the start of the civil war in Syria, which left hundreds of thousands dead and destroyed large parts of the country.

At the start of the conflict, Arab states like Saudi Arabia and Qatar rushed to support Sunni fighters grappling with the forces of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

Syria was excluded from the Arab League, composed of 22 members, in 2011. Arab countries have sanctioned Damascus and condemned its use of military force against civilians.

In recent years, however, the Syrian army has achieved a series of significant military victories with the help of Russia and Iran.

Bahrain's news agency reported that the king appointed Waheed Mubarak Sayyar as "the kingdom's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Syria."

The Bahraini Embassy was reopened in Damascus in 2018.