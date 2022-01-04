Hezbollah chief accuses Saudi king of spreading Islamist ideology

Nasrallah's comments in response to King Salman calling 'to end the terrorist Hezbollah's control' of Lebanon

The leader of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah verbally attacked Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Monday, claiming that Riyadh is helping to spread extremist Islamic ideology around the world.

Hassan Nasrallah also accused the Saudis of taking "hostage" the thousands of Lebanese who work in the oil-rich Persian Gulf region.

"The terrorist is the one who takes hundreds or tens of thousands of Lebanese hostage and threatens the Lebanese state to expel them," Nasrallah said at a rally marking the second anniversary of the assassination of senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

"Your highness the king, the terrorist is the one who exported the ideology of Wahhabism and Daesh to the world and that is you," said Nasrallah, referring to the Islamic State group by its Arabic acronym of Daesh.

Nasrallah also criticized Saudi Arabia for sending suicide bombers to Syria and Iraq, as well as being responsible for the war in Yemen.

Statements by Nasrallah during the speech in Beirut came in response to comments from King Salman, who called on the Lebanese in a speech last week "to end the terrorist Hezbollah's control" of Lebanon.

The comments also come as Lebanese authorities attempted to reestablish relations with Saudi Arabia in October when the kingdom recalled its ambassador from Beirut and banned all Lebanese imports, following comments by a Lebanese minister in a television interview that the war in Yemen was futile and called it "aggression by the Saudi-led coalition."

At the start of last month, Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, who made the comments before taking office, resigned from his post, but the move did not ease strained relations.

Yemen's conflict began in 2014 with the capture of the capital Sana'a by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who control much of the north of the country.

The Saudi-led coalition went to war the following year, determined to reestablish the internationally recognized government and oust the rebels.