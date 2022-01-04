US-led coalition in Iraq stops another armed drone attack

Two explosive-laden drones destroyed before reaching military base housing US troops in Anbar province

The US-led coalition in Iraq said on Tuesday that another armed drone attack was stopped before completing its mission, the Associated Press reports.

The two explosives-laden drones were targeting an Iraqi military base housing US troops in western Anbar province.

It was the second attempted attack on the US-led coalition this week as pro-Iran Shi'ite factions vow revenge for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on the second anniversary of his assassination by the United States via a drone strike.

On Monday, two armed drones were shot down that were targeting a compound housing US advisers at Baghdad International Airport — the same location were Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant were killed two years ago on the same date.

The drones on Monday were shot down using the C-RAM (counter rocket, artillery and mortar) defense system that protects American installations in Iraq.

No group claimed responsibility for Monday's attack, but coalition and Iraqi officials said that “Soleimani’s revenge” was painted on one of the wings.

“These are attacks against Iraqi installations and an attack against the Iraqi people and the military that protects them," a coalition official told AP. "We maintain a minimal footprint on Iraqi bases."

The US-led coalition officially ended its combat role in Iraq last month, with some 2,500 troops remaining in an advisory mission to continue supporting Iraqi forces.