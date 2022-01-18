The death in Dubai of Hamas emissary Mahmoud al-Mabhouh was deemed to be from natural causes - at first

The setting

Mahmoud al-Mabhouh, responsible for Hamas’ relationship with Iran, arrived in the United Arab Emirates in January 2010. Mabhouh used to go there from time to time, a place he felt comfortable. The UAE is the business center of the Middle East, and business people worldwide flock to it, including Iranians.

As far as Mabhouh understood, it was possible to hold meetings with Iranian businessmen and Revolutionary Guard operatives there without attracting attention.

The target

Following at least three failed attempts on his life, Mabhouh was paranoid. He was a target, he knew it, and he tried to conduct himself with maximum secrecy and security. He was a canny operative, a "battle fox" with extensive intelligence and operational experience.

Responsible for coordinating arms shipments from Iran to the Gaza strip, he was the one that implemented Hamas' procurement plans for strategic weapons: long-range ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, and possibly anti-ship missiles.

And yet, for no apparent reason, in January 2010, he came alone to Dubai without security guards.

Reconnaissance

The members of the Israeli operational squad arrived in the UAE, several days ahead of Mabhouh. The intelligence anticipated when he was expected to land, where he would stay, with whom and when he was expected to meet. The terrorist organization Hamas claimed in retrospect that Mabhouh's email box was hacked, and all information about Mabhouh's expected movements was learned in advance.

The squad was held in the field. The hotel and its surroundings were well studied; its entrances and exit routes, the conduct of its staff, the layout of its floors, as well as the angles of its security cameras.

Prepared, studied, and tested in the field before the target’s arrival, the operational plan was ready. The assassination squad came to Dubai several times to study and reconnoitre the ground on which they would operate.

Time pressing, there would be no opportunity for a second chance.

Room 203

Mabhouh landed in the afternoon of January 20 on a direct flight from Damascus to Dubai Airport, using a fake Palestinian passport under the name Mahmoud Abdul Rauf Muhammad. An operational squad waited for him as he exited the airport, following his every step.

About half an hour after landing, Mabhouh drove to the Al Bustan Rotana Hotel and booked a room. The operational squad was already set up inside and outside the hotel, its purpose to gather intelligence and further secure the operating team.

The first team, whose job was to check Mabhouh’s accommodation plans, was ready. When Mabhouh turned to the elevators, they followed him. Two team members, dressed in tennis clothes and equipped with racquets, went upstairs in the elevator with him. "The room number is 230," they pass on to their colleagues.

Mabhouh stayed in his room, refreshing, taking a short break; the last one he took in his life. After about an hour, around 4:30 p.m., he left his room to attend a meeting. The surveillance team followed him discreetly.

A few minutes after Mabhouh left the hotel, a "random" guest with a French passport arrived - Peter Elvinger. Peter booked a specific room. Room number 237, the one in front of Mabhouh's suite. But Peter never went up to his room. Instead, he handed card key 237 to another team member, Kevin Devron (Irish passport holder), who was in the lobby waiting to receive it. Kevin arrived with a woman - Gail Polliard, also on an Irish passport – on a flight from Paris.

Kevin and Gail went up to room 237 about 15 minutes after Mabhouh leaves the hotel to prepare the front command post for the operation in the room opposite.

Two hours later, around 18:30, four more team members arrived, and without lingering in the lobby, went straight up to room 237. Using sophisticated equipment that they smuggled into Dubai, they duplicated the card key and code for Mabhouh's room, located in front of them in the hallway.

The Hit

Towards 8:00 p.m., the operating team, abandons room 237, and moves over to Mabhouh's room; from where they wait for him impatiently, their nerves fraying.

The surveillance team following Mabhouh report on his expected arrival time at the hotel. Shortly after, Mabhouh ascends to his room, the hit squad waiting for him there, in the dark, their heartbeats rising.

As Mabhouh enters the room, the team members pounce, subduing him and injecting him with poison, which spreads rapidly through his body, killing him without leaving a mark.

Mabhouh, it appears, has died from natural causes.

The team removes Mabhouh’s clothes, puts him in his pajamas, and stages him "sleeping" in bed.

The whole event was run professionally, lasting about twenty minutes, and a little before 08:45 p.m., the team left the room. They closed the chain on the door from the inside as they departed, adding plausibility to the death in bed story.

An hour later, the operating crew were already leaving Dubai, boarding a plane, and disappearing.

The Investigation

The cleaning staff at the hotel did not enter the room for about 17 hours. Only at noon the next day, the body of the "old" man was discovered in his bed.

Local police were called to the incident scene, but the death seemed to be from natural causes, with no further action required from the Dubai police. An initial medical report explained that the cause of death was a rise in blood pressure in the brain.

But this euphoria did not last long.

Hamas representatives called the Dubai police, talked to the chief officer, Dhi Halfan, and reported that Mabhouh had disappeared. Khalfan, who understood the sensitivity of the situation, opened an investigation.

The police probe relied on sophisticated equipment, allowing the recovery of photos and videos from surveillance cameras in the hotel and the surrounding area, face recognition, cross-referencing of active cell phones, and information from the border police. Halfan and his men conducted a thorough intelligence analysis; turning over each and every stone in their search.

About two weeks later, on February 15, Dubai police released photos of 11 suspected murderers. The suspects were documented entering Dubai several times and entering the hotel, the operating room, and Mabhouh's room. The passports of all the suspects are European - from Germany, the UK, Ireland, and France.

But Halfan did not stop there. He found that some of the suspects' European passports carried Israeli names. Moreover, some of the European passports used were genuine.

A few days later, Dubai police announced that they had managed to link the team members, apparently by combining COMINT (Communication Intelligence) systems and photos. As a result, a total of 33 suspects involved in the murder were discovered.

Another man, Uri Brodsky , was arrested in June in Poland for assisting to procure a forged German passport for the team. Poland extradited Brodsky to Germany, where he stood trial and was fined 60,000 euros.

The Fallout

Team members were never apprehended, nor were their true identities revealed. Israel, for its part, never publicly acknowledged nor admitted that it was behind the assassination operation.

The use of the European passports created a diplomatic crisis between Israel and the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

After the operation, some arguments were heard suggesting the possibility that the team was unaware of the security cameras in the hotel and the city. But this argument, it seems, is based on ignorance of the operational world. Indeed, it is challenging to find hotels with no security cameras.

Where necessary operations will be conducted under such conditions, with the understanding that the operators will be pictured. However, they will do all they can to reduce their exposure, masking their appearance by using wigs, fake mustaches, and the like.

In the operational context, the operation will prove in later years that in a world of biometric passports, image processing capabilities, smart information fusion, and shared databases for law enforcement organizations - it is very difficult to carry out covert operations.

Difficult, but not impossible.

Success?

Despite the media noise, the operation’s objective was achieved, and Mabhouh was assassinated. It was a severe momentary blow to the terrorist Hamas' procurement program. Hamas, together with Iran, studied the operation, learned operational and intelligence lessons from it, and apparently improved their ability to maintain secrecy.

Whether carried out by Israel or other countries, such assassinations are momentarily shocking and shake the opponents existing operational and intelligence infrastructure. Any such assassination is a stopping point, causing a self-examination of an organization for leaks and enemy agents. Such killings are also a warning call to those coming up the ranks, to the deputies, who must be careful if they decide to continue down their predecessor's path.

Yet, such assassinations have no real strategic impact in the long run. They produce a "blow on the wing," shaking the heart, but over time do not harm the force-building processes and terrorist organizations' operations.

It should be mentioned that Mabhouh's predecessor, Sheikh Khalil, was also killed in Damascus in 2006. Mabhouh, whose hand did not fall from his predecessor, quickly and successfully got into Khalil's shoes immediately after his assassination. Even if the "snake's head" is cut off in these terrorist organizations, they know how to quickly adapt to the new reality and to continue unperturbed.

It should be mentioned that an assassination program was also launched against Iran's nuclear program, which is naturally attributed to Israel, even though it never took responsibility. Over the years, about 11 scientists and personnel from the Iranian nuclear industry were assassinated.

However, these assassinations, along with cyber-attacks and mysterious explosions in Iranian nuclear facilities, have not significantly delayed Iran's nuclear program. Instead, the Iranian push for nuclear technology is mainly delayed through political moves, sanctions, and economic warfare.