Israeli satire song causes a stir in the Arab world

"Dubai, Dubai" criticizes Israel's normalization with the United Arab Emirates

“Dubai, Dubai,” a satirical song aired on an Israeli television station last week resonated throughout the Arab world, drawing criticism on social media as well as from mainstream media outlets.

The song, performed by Israeli comedian Noam Shuster-Eliassi, blasts the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and appeared on the Arabic-language station Makan 33.

Shuster-Eliassi began the parody by introducing herself as “Haifa Wannabe,” referencing the famous Arab singer Haifa Wehbe, Haaretz reported.

She continues to say that she is singing “in celebration of the peace treaty with Dubai… it’s very important for me to send out a message of love and peace, particularly if it is found 4,000 kilometers away from here.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483132045056516097 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The song goes on to include Arab lines like “there is nothing quite like Arabs who have millions” and “they forgot the siege on Gaza, how nice would it be if only all the Arabs were from Dubai.”

Under criticism appears to be Israel’s messages of peace to Arabs in other countries while ignoring the experience of Israeli-Arabs living within the Jewish state, according to Haaretz.

While similar judgments have already been voiced by Palestinian observers, the song drew widespread coverage from the likes Al Jazeera to Al-Quds and The New Arab.

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen channel described the comedian as “an Israeli who ridicules normalization with the Emirates,” and Al-Quds said the song is “sparking a storm among the Arabs.”

However, a Qatari sociologist and television host, Dr. Abed el Aziz al Husroogi al Ansari, approached the satirical performance with a different perspective, Haaretz reported.

“Israel is the big beneficiary of normalization… This ridicule of the Emirates is a massive humiliation,” he said, adding that the song highlights how Israel will never treat Arabs with respect.