Kuwait FM visits Lebanon to mend diplomatic rift

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah arrived in Beirut on Saturday, in the first such visit by a senior Gulf official since a diplomatic spat last year.

In October Kuwait, alongside Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, expelled Lebanese diplomats and recalled their own envoys following a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

"This visit is one of various international efforts to restore trust with Lebanon," Sheikh Ahmed said after talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the start of a two-day trip.

"We are now taking steps towards building trust ... which doesn't happen overnight," he told reporters, calling on Lebanese authorities to take "practical and concrete measures" that could bolster ties.

The Gulf Cooperation Council had called on Lebanon in December to prevent Iran-backed Hezbollah group from conducting terrorist operations, strengthen its military and ensure that arms were limited to state institutions.

Sheikh Ahmad is expected to meet Hezbollah allies President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Sunday.

Aoun and Mikati called for dialogue with Saudi Arabia to resolve the diplomatic crisis, which is seen as counterproductive to Lebanon's efforts to improve its economic situation amid an unprecedented crisis.