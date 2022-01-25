Think tank analyst talks Middle East drug trade with i24NEWS

'It’s a difficult trade to constrict because you have to tackle it from both the demand and supply sides'

The British Royal Navy on Sunday seized more than a ton of drugs worth over $20m in the Gulf of Oman which borders Iran, Pakistan, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the United Kingdom Defense Ministry, the British warship seized 1,400 pounds of heroin, 191 lbs. of methamphetamine, and 641 lbs. of hashish and marijuana.

It added that the operation was the “largest Royal Navy drugs bust” since last year.

Caroline Rose, a senior analyst and head of the Power Vacuums Program at the New Lines Institute think tank, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the illicit drug trade in the Middle East region.

“This didn't come as a huge surprise given the array of illicit channels, particularly smuggling and trafficking channels to Yemen,” Rose said.

“Especially the methamphetamine trade stemming from Iran, it is quite considerable.”

Rose explained that this is just another example that “proves this very close relationship between Yemen and Iran.”

The year 2021 saw a series of drug smuggling busts linked to nations in the Middle East, including millions of amphetamine pills seized in Lebanon and two separate smuggling attempts thwarted by Israel’s border guards on the Egyptian and Lebanese borders.

“It’s a difficult trade to constrict because you have to tackle it from both the demand and supply sides,” Rose explained to i24NEWS.

The analyst further indicated that not much was being done to combat the region’s drug trade.

“There has been a preoccupation with supply… but on the demand side, I think that’s a very important thing as well, especially in a region where drug use and addiction are very taboo subjects,” Rose said.

“Trying to increase the number of rehabilitation centers… dedicated to tackling the demand side will be very important, but we haven't seen a lot done yet.”