UN: 2,000 children recruited by Yemen's Houthis died on battlefield

Child soldiers instructed to shout 'death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews, victory to Islam'

Nearly 2,000 child soldiers recruited by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels died fighting between January 2020 and May 2021, according to a new UN report.

The experts found that the Islamist movement continues to encourage the militarization and indoctrination of young people during its seven-year civil war with the country's internationally recognized government.

“The children are instructed to shout the Houthi slogan `death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews, victory to Islam,’” the four-member panel of experts wrote in the report submitted last week to the UN Security Council.

“In one camp, children as young as 7 years of age were taught to clean weapons and evade rockets," the experts said.

They documented 10 cases where the children were told that they would be attending cultural courses or were already taking the courses but were instead taken to the battlefield.

Nine cases were also documented of humanitarian aid to families contingent “solely on the basis whether their children participated in fighting or to teachers on the basis of whether they taught the Houthi curriculum."

There was also one documented case of sexual violence against a child who underwent military training.

According to the 300-page report, the children were between the ages of 10 and 17 and many of them were killed during fighting in Amran, Dhamar, Hajjah, Hodeida, Ibb, Saada and Sanaa.