Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in Iraq, Syria

Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets, including training camps, shelters, and ammunition storage facilities in Iraq and Syria, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The airstrikes are part of an ongoing Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, both regarded as terrorist groups by Turkey.

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that the operation was successful and that “many terrorists” were killed.

"Only terrorists and targets belonging to terrorists were hit. The terrorists' shelters, bunkers, inns, caves were brought down on their heads,” he said.

“The terrorists have once again felt the breath of the Turkish Armed Forces on their necks.”

Iraq’s military condemned what it calls a Turkish infiltration and a violation of its sovereignty.

According to The Associated Press, the warplanes targeted militants on Sinjar Mountain in northern Iraq and the Derik and Karacak regions in northern Syria.

Iraqi security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that at least 20 airstrikes hit inside Iraq’s Sinjar mountain area, which is home to the Yazidi minority and controlled by different armed forces where PKK militants operate.

The Kurdistan branch of Iraq’s counter-terrorism service said that several people were killed and wounded in the strikes.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict between the PKK and Turkey since 1984.

Turkish officials have privately said that they believe Baghdad is on their side in fighting the Kurdish militants.