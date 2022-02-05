US approves military sales to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE

F-16 jets to Jordan, $23.7m in air defense upgrades to Saudi Arabia, and $65m in air defense parts to the UAE

Potential sales of jets and air defense systems from the United States to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates were approved to help stabilize the region and counter Iran, the US Defense Department announced Thursday.

Proposed sales

Jordan: F-16 fighter jets, munitions, and other equipment estimated at $4.21 billion.

Saudi Arabia: $23.7 million in upgrades to its missile defense system.

UAE: Spare parts for its missile defense system costing $65 million, according to the US Defense Department.

None of the sales will alter the military balance in the region, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said, referring to Israel’s military advantage in the Middle East, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

In recent weeks the UAE has been targeted several times by attack drones and missiles allegedly launched by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia is also experiencing frequent drones and missiles from the rebels, who have been battling a Saudi-led coalition as part of Yemen’s civil war.

“The proposed sale will provide the Saudi armed forces with the equipment, training, and follow-on support necessary to protect Saudi Arabia, and the region, from the destabilizing effects of terrorism, countering Iranian influence, and other threats,” the Pentagon told Congress.

It further noted its goal of “maintaining operational readiness of critical air defense systems” in the UAE and modernizing “Jordan’s air force” to counter “violent extremist organizations.”

Such announcements are required by law before a possible sale, according to ToI.

“America will have the backs of our friends in the region,” US President Joe Biden said after a drone attack in the UAE on Monday.