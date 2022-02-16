IAEA helping Egypt, Saudi Arabia with nuclear power

Saudi Arabia plans to have 16 nuclear reactors by 2040, Egypt is working with Russia to build a power plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi said Wednesday that the organization is working with Egypt and Saudi Arabia to help them develop nuclear power.

Grossi made the statements at a conference in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the Future Minerals Summit in Riyadh last month that the kingdom intended to use its large deposits of uranium ore to develop nuclear capabilities, according to The Times of Israel.

“Let me be very specific about it, we do have a huge amount of uranium resources that we would like to exploit and we will be doing it in the most transparent way, we will be bringing in partners,” Abdulaziz said.

He added that the country would soon reveal details of its energy strategy, as it is reportedly already working on nuclear technologies with China.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1494009025788358662 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel is wary of Saudi plans to obtain nuclear capabilities and expressed such concerns to United States security and intelligence officials in 2020, according to Walla! News.

The report said that Israel’s Prime Minister’s office, under then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was treating the matter with much sensitivity due to concerns about harming bilateral, unofficial ties.

Israel hopes the kingdom will follow the lead of the United Arab Emirates and move to normalize relations with the Jewish state.

Saudi Arabia has been working on various nuclear energy projects for more than a decade, including one that aims to build 16 nuclear reactors by 2040.

Egypt is also looking to have nuclear capabilities and has entered cooperation agreements with Russia to build a power plant.