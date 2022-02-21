Saudi FM: Israeli normalization after 'just solution' to Palestinians

"The integration of Israel in the region will be a huge benefit'

Saudi Arabia will normalize relations with Israel following a "just solution" to the Palestinian issue, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv.

"The priority now is to find an arrangement so that Israelis and Palestinians can sit together and have a peace process that can be worked on," the senior official said while attending the Munich Security Conference.

"This will make it easier for all countries that do not yet have relations with Israel. For us, this will happen when a just solution is found."

His comments reiterate Riyadh's long-standing support of Palestinian sovereignty and more recent interest in establishing diplomatic ties with the Jewish state after the Palestinian issue is resolved.

Prince Faisal said that the lack of a political horizon between Israel and the Palestinians "strengthens the most extreme voices in the area."

Israel signed the Abraham Accords in September 2020 with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, later adding Morocco and Sudan to the agreement.

The administration of US President Joe Biden and the US Congress are working on expanding the circle of the Abraham Accords to include other Arab countries.

"The integration of Israel in the region will be a huge benefit not only for Israel itself but for the entire region," Prince Faisal told Maariv.