US Navy to launch Mideast drone force with allies

The United States Navy’s Middle East-based 5th Fleet announced Monday plans to launch a new joint fleet of unmanned drones with allied forces to patrol the region’s volatile waters.

Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads the 5th Fleet, told The Associated Press (AP News) that 100 drones would dramatically increase the surveillance capacities of the US Navy.

Such enhanced oversight would allow the fleet to keep a close eye on waters critical to the flow of the global oil and shipping, Cooper noted.

Trade at sea has been targeted in recent years since Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers collapsed after the US pulled out, AP News reported.

“By using unmanned systems, we can just simply see more. They’re high-reliability and remove the human factor,” Cooper said, adding that the systems are “the only way to cover on whatever gaps that we have today.”

He voiced hopes that the drone force using artificial intelligence would be operational by the summer of 2023.

The Bahrain-based 5th Fleet includes the crucial Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, through which 20 percent of all oil passes.

It also stretches to the Red Sea near the Suez Canal, the waterway in Egypt linking the Middle East to the Mediterranean Sea.

The region’s maritime domain has witnessed a series of reciprocal attacks between Israel and Iran over the past year in a so-called shadow war.

Oil tankers have been seized, merchant ships exploded, and pirate tankers attacked in the Mediterranean Sea and the Persian Gulf.

Cooper also indicated that Israel would likely join the Navy’s drone task force, AP News reported.

“I would expect exercises in the future where we would work side by side.”