Hamas faces risk, opportunity from warming Israel-Turkey ties

Hamas 'will not sacrifice its relations with Turkey' over the Israel outreach, says an expert in Gaza

A diplomatic thaw between Israel and Turkey is posing challenges for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which counts on Ankara's support, but could also offer it a more "trustworthy" middleman to deal with the Jewish state, experts say.

With Turkey's ties to Israel effectively broken for more than a decade, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fostered a close relationship with Hamas, providing the de facto sovereign power of Gaza financial and logistical support.

Erdogan is a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause and a fierce critic of Israel, but he altered regional strategy earlier this year by initiating outreach to Israel.

Ties between the two countries collapsed in 2010, but Erdogan has taken steps towards reconciliation, such as hosting Israel’s President Isaac Herzog in Ankara last week.

Hamas concerned

Hamas will feel the effects of the rapprochement, said Mokhaimer Abu Sa'ada, a political scientist at Al-Azhar University in Gaza.

"Hamas is concerned," he told AFP.

"Israel is expected to increase the pressure on the Turkish authorities. I expect that Hamas leaders will leave, perhaps for Beirut or Iran, because Istanbul will no longer be welcoming."

Possible upside

While Hamas issued a condemnation of Turkey's decision to welcome "the Zionist occupation president,” it did not mention Turkey or Erdogan directly, a move experts saw as an attempt to safeguard essential ties with Ankara.

A senior Hamas figure told AFP that his group wishes to "preserve a good and balanced relationship with all Arab and Muslim countries, and particularly with Turkey.”

Hamas "will not sacrifice its relations with Turkey" over the Israel outreach, said Naji Shourab, also a political scientist at Al-Azhar University.

He noted there may even be an upside for Hamas in Erdogan repairing ties with Israel, as Ankara could act as a mediator between Hamas and Jerusalem.