UAE’s role in possible Israel-Syria relations

'The UAE bridging the gaps between Israel and Syria… is not that far-fetched'

As regional cooperation increasingly becomes a top priority for Middle East states, i24NEWS correspondent Owen Alterman suggests that Emirati officials could be working to mediate Israel-Syria ties.

Last week, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the United Arab Emirate’s ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed for an unexpected trilateral summit.

Following the forum, Channel 12 News indicated that the UAE was interested in mediating warming relations between Israel and Syria, something that “makes sense” from the Emirati perspective, Alterman said.

“We always think about the UAE taking Israel’s side… against Iran. We forget that the main enemy or regional rival from the UAE’s perspective… is the Muslim Brotherhood,” Alterman explained.

According to the international affairs expert, the Muslim Brotherhood - a Sunni Islamist group in Egypt and rival to Sisi’s government - has ties with Iran.

So “[the UAE] bridging the gaps between Israel and Syria… is not that far-fetched," Alterman said.

He also noted to i24NEWS that a motivating goal from normalization is to create a regional, united front, something that the Middle East relatively lacks.

Despite the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab League, Alterman pointed out that there is no strong regional governance that effectively promotes diverse cooperation.

However, the actual chance of mediation between Israel and Syria is up to Assad’s ability to do so, Alterman added, given the leader’s commitment to other parties, like Iran, and the presence of military groups in his region.