Russians skirt sanctions in Istanbul, Dubai

Wealthy Russians are finding ways out of sanctions imposed on Moscow over its assault on Kyiv, pouring money into real estate in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, according to property companies.

"We sell seven to eight units to Russians every day," said Gul Gul, co-founder of the Golden Sign real estate company in Istanbul.

"They buy in cash, they open bank accounts in Turkey, or they bring gold."

Russian interest is also surging in the UAE’s financial hub Dubai.

Thiago Caldas, CEO of the Modern Living property firm, told Reuters he hired three Russian-speaking agents to meet such demands.

Sanctions imposed since the invasion of Ukraine include Russia’s exclusion from the SWIFT banking system, and the targeting of individuals such as oligarchs deemed too close to President Vladimir Putin.

While Turkey and the UAE criticized the Russian offensive, Ankara nor Dubai have joined Western sanctions to maintain relatively good ties with Moscow.

Flights between the nations are still operating, and many Russians are taking advantage to protect their cash.

"They are wealthy Russians but not oligarchs," said Gul of Golden Sign, one of a dozen real estate companies interviewed by Reuters.

"They are finding ways to bring their money to Turkey.”

Both Turkey and the UAE offer residency incentives for property buyers.

In Ankara, foreigners who pay $250,000 for a property and keep it for three years are eligible for a Turkish passport.

For a slightly smaller sum, Dubai offers a three-year residency visa.

"Investors are looking for both capital protection and the opportunity to receive a residential visa… for temporary relocation," said Elena Milishenkova of Moscow-based real estate brokerage Tranio.