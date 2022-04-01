Arab-Israeli leaders meet with UN panel over discrimination

'Israel has something to hide with respect to… international law,' says the Arab-Israeli delegation

The UN committee investigating last May’s war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas met in Jordan on Thursday with an Arab-Israeli delegation, which presented allegations of systemic discrimination by Israel.

Following last year’s fighting between Israeli forces and the Gaza Strip’s de facto governing body Hamas, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) formed the special panel to look into suspected human rights violations.

The meeting took place in Jordan’s capital Amman due to Israel’s refusal to cooperate with the investigation or permit committee members to enter the Jewish state, Haaretz reported.

In October, Israel’s envoy to the UN Gilad Erdan accused the council of bias: “Since its establishment, the [UNHRC] has condemned Israel 85 times compared to the 142 against all other countries in the world combined.”

Large parts of the UNHRC annual report criticized Israel for its part in the May 2021 violence, but disregarded Hamas’ attacks on Israeli citizens.

According to Haaretz, the UN panel is the first of its kind to examine allegations of systemic discrimination inside Israel based on ethnic, religious, or racial identity.

The Arab-Israeli delegation included Mohammad Barakeh, chairman of the Higher Arab Monitoring Committee, and Hassan Jabareen, director of the Adalah Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel.

They presented the committee with what they believed are the main issues for Arabs living in Israel.

For example - the delegation accuses Israel of having separate legal systems based on national identity and of forcefully expelling Palestinians to make room for Jewish settlements.

“We are very much counting on the committee,” said Barakeh, Haaretz reported.

“Israel has something to hide with respect to… the application of international law.”