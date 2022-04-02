Iran welcomes Yemen truce, urges political solution

All eyes are on whether the UN-brokered ceasefire will hold

Iran on Saturday welcomed a United Nations-brokered truce in Yemen between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi insurgents aligned with Tehran, and called for seeking a negotiated solution to the seven-year war.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels and Saudi-led coalition have both agreed to observe the two-month truce, which is to take effect at 1600 GMT on the first day of Ramadan.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed hope that the move could be a prelude to a complete lifting of a blockade and a permanent establishment of a ceasefire in order to find a political solution to the Yemen crisis.

Saudi Arabia and Iran, the region's Sunni and Shia Muslim powerhouses and bitter rivals, launched direct talks last year as global powers try to salvage a nuclear accord with Iran and as UN-led efforts to end the Yemen war have had little success before the truce due to start on Saturday.

Yemen's intractable war has killed hundreds of thousands directly or indirectly and displaced millions, triggering the world's worst humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.

"All Yemeni women, men and children that have suffered immensely through over seven years of war expect nothing less than an end to this war," UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement.