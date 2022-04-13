Hamas responds to Jewish extremist group's call for Passover sacrifice

'Arrested? NIS 400. Arrested with a goat/lamb? NIS 800. Managed to sacrifice? NIS 10,000'

Hamas threatened Israel on Wednesday over plans by Jewish activists to perform ritual sacrifices on the Temple Mount for the holiday of Passover.

On Monday, the Returning to the Mount extremist group announced on Facebook it would offer a cash prize to anyone who sacrificed a lamb on the Temple Mount or got arrested attempting to do so.

Jewish people are allowed to visit the Temple Mount, the holiest site in their religion, but are not allowed to pray or perform religious rituals there.

“Arrested? NIS 400. Arrested with a goat/lamb? NIS 800. Managed to sacrifice? NIS 10,000,” said the Facebook post from Returning to the Mount.

https://www.facebook.com/nmikdash1/photos/a.1695361670715410 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hamas responded to the post, saying, “We stress that this represents a dangerous escalation that crosses all red lines, as it is a direct assault on the belief and feelings of our people and our nation during this holy month," referring to the month of Ramadan.

“We hold [Israel] responsible for all its repercussions,” the terror group warned.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Arabic-language spokesperson, Ofir Gendelman, said there were no plans to bring sacrifices to the site.

“Allegations that there are Jews intending to slaughter sacrifices on Haram al-Sharif (the Arabic name for the Temple Mount) are completely false and have been promoted by Palestinian terror organizations and others in order to incite,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We will preserve the status quo in the holy places and will not allow any disturbance to security and public order in Jerusalem or anywhere else,” he added.