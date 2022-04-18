Israeli settlers prevent reopening of West Bank road

Work began last week to remove the roadblock; however, settlers successfully prevented it from continuing

Israeli settlers are attempting to prevent the opening of a road connecting the Palestinian town of Azzariyeh to the main road to Bethlehem, according to Monday reports.

The road in the West Bank connecting the two has been closed to Palestinians for 20 years.

Work began last week to remove the roadblock; however, settlers successfully prevented it from continuing. Residents of Azzariyeh said they were told it would open soon, Haaretz reported.

In 2003, the road was paved for settlers from Kedar due to the Second Intifada and was closed to Azzariyeh residents. Before that, settlers had to reach Kedar by going through Azzariyeh.

At the other end of the blocked path is the Wadi Naar road, primarily used by Palestinians traveling between the northern and southern West Bank.

Kedar, founded in the 1980s, is located near Ma'aleh Adumim, and currently has 1,500 residents. Most of the residents are secular, saying they are there for the quality of life rather than due to their specific ideology.

“The Wadi Naar road is an evil one,” said Yossi Azar, a member of Kedar's executive committee, according to Haaretz.

“All the hardcore Palestinians use it, and there are hostile villages here. Just a month ago, there was a pipe bomb here. We’re talking about tens of thousands of cars; we’ll become the minority.”

The army stated that the road is being opened to "improve the transportation situation," adding that the issue "was examined by all the relevant parties" and approved “after it turned out that opening the road wouldn’t pose a security threat to the residents.”