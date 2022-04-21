Arab League urges Israel to stop Jewish prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

'These violations are a blatant affront and provocation of Muslim feelings everywhere,' the League says

The Arab League on Thursday called on Israel to end Jewish prayers inside the Al-Aqsa compound, warning it was a flagrant insult to Muslim feelings that could trigger wider conflict.

They said while Israel was restricting Muslims' right to worship in Jerusalem's Old City, ultra-nationalist Jews under police protection were being allowed at the height of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan to enter the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

The site is known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif and the Jews as the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism.

"Our demands are clear that Al-Aqsa and Haram al-Sharif in all its area is a sole place of worship for Muslims," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi told reporters alongside the Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit after an emergency meeting in Amman on the matter, according to Reuters.

Gheit said Israel was violating centuries-old policy according to which non-Muslims may visit the Al-Aqsa compound, Islam's third most sacred site, but not pray there.

"These violations are a blatant affront and provocation of Muslim feelings everywhere, and they risk a cycle of violence that threatens security and stability in the region and the world," the Arab League said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Clashes at the compound saw over 400 arrested and 150 injured, raising fears of a slide back to broader conflict.