King of Jordan heading to Cairo for talks with Egypt, UAE

Trilateral summit comes amid ongoing tensions in Jerusalem

Jordan's King Abdullah II is traveling to Cairo for a trilateral summit with Egyptian and Emirati leaders, the royal palace said.

The meetings were not previously scheduled.

The talks come amid ongoing tensions at Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Jordan is a custodian of the Islamic sites there and the response by Israeli forces to recent Palestinian rioting on the Temple Mount drew condemnations from Amman.

The Israeli ambassador to Jordan was summoned last week after police entered the Al Aqsa Mosque to quell violent rioting by Palestinian instigators.

Jordan accuses Israel of attempting to change the status quo on the Temple Mount by allowing more Jewish visitors to pray there.

On Sunday, Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid told reporters that Israel has no intention of changing the status of quo of the Temple Mount.

Also on Sunday, Jordan criticized Israel's handling of the "Holy Fire" ceremony which took place a day earlier at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. Authorities placed restrictions on the number of Christian worshippers for the event that they said was necessary for public safety.