Syria, Iran look to boost ties as President Assad visits Tehran

Syrian, Iranian leaders praise bilateral relations between their two countries

Syria’s President Bashar Assad visited Tehran to convene with Iran’s leadership on Sunday, according to reports from state-affiliated media outlets in the country.

The excursion, which was not announced beforehand, marks Assad’s first trip to Tehran in over two years.

During his trip, Assad met with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Nour News reported.

The leaders lauded strong bilateral relations between Syria and Iran, and pledged to further promote their shared ties.

Additionally, Assad was quoted as saying that these “strategic” relations with Iran prevented Israel’s “dominance in the region,” Iran’s state TV reported.

Khamenei explained to Assad that despite the impact of the ongoing civil war in Syria, the international community views the state as a regional power.

“Today's Syria is not what it was before the war… but the respect and prestige of Syria is greater than before, and everyone sees this country as a power,” Khamenei told the Syrian president, according to Iran’s state TV.

Iran is also supporting Assad’s regime in its domestic conflict by sending Tehran-backed fighters to Syria and supplying the government with credit lines.

Later on Sunday, Assad reportedly departed for Syria’s capital Damascus, according to The Associated Press.