Biden, Jordan’s king discuss ways to ‘stem violence’ in Israel, West Bank

Biden 'affirmed his strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict'

US President Joe Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Friday discussed “urgent mechanisms” to curb violence and tensions in Israel and the West Bank, the White House said after they met in Washington.

Biden met with Abdullah after several rounds of clashes in recent weeks at Jerusalem’s holy basin – the Temple Mount for Jews and Al Aqsa Mosque for Muslims.

“The leaders consulted on recent events in the region and discussed urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric, and reduce tensions in Israel and the West Bank,” the White House said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525226890973351936 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The President affirmed his strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and cited the need to preserve the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount,” it added.

Biden further reiterated his support for “the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s crucial role” of custodianship of Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki described footage from the Jerusalem funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh that showed Israeli police storming the start of the procession as “deeply disturbing.”

Tensions are particularly high in the region, especially in the West Bank, where clashes in the Jenin refugee camp earlier this week resulted in the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Abu Aqleh.

During Friday’s meeting, the two leaders finally discussed the political and economic benefits of deepening regional integration in the areas of infrastructure, energy, water, and environmental projects.