Syria says 3 killed in Israeli strike near Damascus

Israeli security forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager as fighting erupted when soldiers entered a jihadist hotbed in the West Bank on Saturday.

"A 17-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old was critically wounded by the Israeli occupation's bullets during its aggression on Jenin," the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

The shooting, which Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said came during exchanges of fire with terrorists, came at a time of intensified Israeli military activity in the northern West Bank town of Jenin in recent months.

The Israeli military said that soldiers opened fire after gunmen shot at them from a passing vehicle. It said the suspects also threw improvised explosive devices toward the soldiers.

The ministry identified the dead teen as Amjad al-Fayyed, 17. It said an 18-year-old Palestinian was in critical condition after being wounded by Israeli gunfire.

Clashes erupted outside Jenin’s refugee camp when Israeli forces stormed the area.

Israel stepped up its military activity in Jenin in recent weeks in response to a series of deadly attacks inside Israel. Several attackers were from the Jenin area, which is known as a hotbed of Palestinian terrorism.

