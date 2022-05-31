i24NEWS Launches in Morocco

i24NEWS becomes the first international news network based in Israel to launch in Morocco

The Israel-based international news channel i24NEWS is launching operations in Morocco.

i24NEWS CEO Frank Melloul announced the opening of two bureaus in Rabat and Casablanca, from which the channel will operate its studios. The announcement was made Monday night at a prestigious gala event held at the Chellah hall in Rabat, in the presence of over 300 honored guests.

This marks another significant milestone for i24NEWS. In addition to the Tel Aviv headquarters, i24NEWS also broadcasts from studios in France, the United States, and recently from the United Arab Emirates. The channel is part of the Altice group, owned by businessman Patrick Drahi.

Melloul said: "Even before the signing of the normalization agreement between Israel and Morocco, and actually throughout i24NEWS' activities in the past several years, we have seen that the channel has a loyal audience in Morocco.

We have seen that this is a very engaged and active audience on social media networks, and we are excited to open branches in Morocco, which will help deepen our coverage in the country. Our bureaus around the world, and today those in Rabat and Casablanca, allow us to cover the events from different angles and perspectives, to expand and diversify our content offerings, and dive into the important and interesting stories.

I believe that the launch of our bureaus in Morocco will help drive many of these missions and will position i24NEWS as a leading player in the media and news market in the Maghreb and African countries."

About i24NEWS:

In July 2013, i24NEWS launched three new news channels in English, French, and Arabic. From its specially-built studios in Jaffa Port, on the shores of the Mediterranean, the channel began broadcasting international news alongside extensive coverage of the Middle East. From its first broadcast until today the channel is fulfilling its vision of broadcasting quality, unbiased, reliable reports to the world accompanied by a wide range of viewpoints, analyses, and opinions.

In addition to up-to-the-minute news, the channel also features a wide variety of current affairs shows and reports on such subjects as economy, defense, sport, hi-tech, and other topics. Culture magazine shows and special interviews are broadcast between the hourly news updates. Great emphasis is placed on hosting panel discussions featuring guests with different and differing views, to better illustrate the complexity of stories. As the only truly independent international news channel in the Middle East, i24NEWS television channels and websites cover a wide range of topics and place them on the day's news agenda.

I24NEWS' unique coverage is to a large extent due to the special make-up of the channel – more than 150 journalists who hail from 35 different countries and who work effortlessly together.

In 2017, after only four years on air, i24NEWS expanded into the North American market and opened bureaus in the United States. Today, the channel has studios in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, France, the United States and deploys correspondents all over the world. i24NEWS is broadcast around the world through satellite and cable platforms. The channel continues to garner viewers and is now available to one billion households.

Following the Abraham Accords, i24NEWS signed a variety of MoU and partnership agreements with leading companies in the UAE. In 2021, the channel received a UAE broadcast license and launched its studios in Dubai. The channel continues to consistently expand its activities in the Middle East, while creating opportunities for collaborations and signing a variety of agreements that will enrich cooperation in other countries in the region, the most recent of which is Bahrain.

Although i24NEWS has been broadcasting for only a few years, it continues to gain international recognition as a source of reliable and accurate information. i24NEWS reports and interviews are regularly cited in other media, exemplifying the regard in which the channel is held.

i24NEWS is part of the Altice Group, owned by respected businessman Patrick Drahi and since its inception has been led by CEO Frank Melloul.