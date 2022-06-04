Biden postpones Israel, Saudi Arabia visits until July - report

The White House is planning a 'broader trip to the Middle East' for next month

US President Joe Biden is postponing his visits to Israel and Saudi Arabia until July, NBC News reports.

Previous reporting indicated that a trip to the Middle East was being organized for late June, but the White House has yet to officially confirm specific dates for a presidential swing to the region.

It would have taken place after Biden's scheduled visited to Germany and Spain this month.

However, the White House is now planning a "broader trip to the Middle East," the sources told NBC News.

“We are working on a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia for a GCC+3 Summit,” a senior administration said. “We are working to confirm dates. When we have something to announce, we will.”

Biden on Friday confirmed that he was visiting Saudi Arabia as part of a wider tour of the region but did not specify the dates.

A visit to Saudi Arabia would be a stark reversal for the leader after calling for the kingdom to be made a pariah state over the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I'm not sure when I'm going," Biden said when asked about reports of an imminent visit. "There is a possibility that I would be going to meet with both the Israelis and some Arab countries at the time."