Opinion: Israelis, Palestinians need to learn to live together, instead of arguing over flags

Both peoples hold their national identities close at heart, refusing to tolerate symbols of the other side's

On the days when the Palestinian Nakba and the Jewish-Israeli liberation of Jerusalem are commemorated and related flag rallies are held, both sides are clearly doing their best to try and clarify yet again whose identity rules.

The Israeli establishment’s enormous efforts to distract attention from the national conflict between Jewish Israelis and Palestinian Arabs and totally ignore it in the public realm, yet again proved futile. Just like last year and the years before, when critical memorial dates come, all flags break loose.

Nakba day memorials commemorating the forced expulsion of Palestinians from the area in 1948 have always been charged but lately became even more so.

Ignoring the Palestinian in the room

Israel’s ongoing attempt to downplay, even ignore the historical episode and make it legally difficult to commemorate, enrage Palestinians. Particularly coming on the background of Nakba-like activities such as the forced removal of Palestinian civilians from certain areas in the West Bank by Israel. The efforts of some Israeli universities to accommodate peaceful rallies to commemorate the Nakba are too little too late and under the circumstances are difficult to conduct, lacking the necessary support among Israel’s nationalist leaning public.

The Jerusalem Day flag waving procession to commemorate the 1967 liberation of the city by the Israeli military used to be associated with a lot of fun and energy. Over the years it has turned into what appears to be a nationalist flag beating contest by primarily right-wing religious youths where violence is gratuitous: both by flag-bearing marchers and a clearly biased police who frequently beat whoever is around, preferably Palestinians and leftist activists who happen to be within reach.

The present situation where many Israelis fly off the handle at the mere presence of a Palestinian flag is an anomality which highlights every single time that Israel has yet to internalize the fact that we live in a bi-national reality, compounded by the occupation of Judea and Samaria. Our studious non-recognition of the Palestinian nationality/identity doesn’t only make it not disappear but strengthens it.

It is alive and kicking and we, more than anyone else including the Palestinians themselves, are responsible for fostering it. The more we fight it the stronger it will get. The more flags are taken down, the more they will put up. No legislation, including the most ridiculous and restrictive one presently being legislated in Israel’s parliament, will prevent Palestinians from expressing their national identity by waving their flag. It’s not that these days they have much else they can do to assert their identity.

AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File A Palestinian flag is removed from a building by Israeli authorities after being put up by an advocacy group that promotes coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis, in Ramat Gan, Israel, on June 1, 2022.

Separate identities, shared future

The challenge for Israel, ever since its inception in 1948, remains to develop a national identity that can peacefully and equitably accommodate other nationalities, primarily the Palestinian one. The 55 year long occupation of Judea and Samaria and the associated settlement enterprise has hugely intensified the urgency of the task and Israel’s continued refusal to withdraw or separate from those territories and its insistence on maintaining quasi sovereignty over 2.5 million Palestinians there, have made it imperative.

Israel’s de-facto rejection of the Two State paradigm leaves the Jewish State with only one practicable and democratic option (other than apartheid): a civil Israeli state over the whole area between the Jordan and the Mediterranean embracing one territorial civil nationality, with Gaza remaining a separate entity, at least for the time being.

In order to accommodate the different nationalities peacefully and equitably, that hybrid one-state model should be constitutionally federated to enable cultural and regional political self-determination in the federal units (states, cantons or provinces). While the concept is well proven in almost 30 federations - holding 40% of the world’s population - and conforms to Israel’s Declaration of Independence, implementing such a scheme will have to overcome considerable opposition, particularly from the stronger, Jewish side.

Israeli Jews will have to trade in their privileged Jewish nation state for an equitable Israeli nation state, keeping a 2/3 majority in a civil state, with Israeli nationality but no preferential status. Palestinians, like the Jews, will have to give up on a Palestinian nation state (which hasn’t been created) and make do with cultural, religious and regional political autonomy in the Palestinian majority federal units of the Israeli nation state and an independent State in Gaza.

Jewish and Palestinian nationalities/identities will be able to thrive in their respective regional units where each side will have demographic majorities and equal rights guaranteed by a jointly written secular constitution. The federal government in Jerusalem will run the country’s foreign and security policies and other issues shared by the regional units. That’s the outline, details will have to be negotiated with the Palestinians or, if necessary, be implemented unilaterally by Israel.

While this sounds like a tall order and in practical terms would mean founding the State of Israel once again as an Israeli nation state, it certainly is within our ability and may well be much more along the lines our founding fathers intended rather than the ethnocentric Jewish nation state we have become. By now it is also necessary.