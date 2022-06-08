Drone attack targets US Consulate in Iraq's Erbil - security source

No immediate reports of any casualties or major damage

A drone attack targeted the US Consulate in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Wednesday, a security source told Reuters.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or major damage.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534614054664384512 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The attack occurred around the same time that the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors adopted a resolution criticizing Iran for non-cooperation on its nuclear program.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show damaged vehicles and another video from Sabereen News -- the main media outlet for Iran-backed militias in Iraq -- purported to show the moment of the attack, with the night sky lit up.

This is a developing story