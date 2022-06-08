Drone attack targets US Consulate in Iraq's Erbil - security source
No immediate reports of any casualties or major damage
A drone attack targeted the US Consulate in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Wednesday, a security source told Reuters.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties or major damage.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The attack occurred around the same time that the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors adopted a resolution criticizing Iran for non-cooperation on its nuclear program.
A video circulating on social media appeared to show damaged vehicles and another video from Sabereen News -- the main media outlet for Iran-backed militias in Iraq -- purported to show the moment of the attack, with the night sky lit up.
This is a developing story