Emerging Arab-Israeli bloc forces Iran to renew nuclear talks

'The region is changing, alliances are changing'

Although indirect talks between Iran and the United States held in Qatar on Wednesday ended without progress, Tehran will renew them due to growing ties between Israel and Arab states, analysts said.

Two Iranian officials and a politician told Reuters that the country’s leadership was set on pursuing negotiations on a stalled 2015 nuclear deal with Washington despite the difficulties. Tehran fears a war in the Middle East could be an alternative to current diplomatic efforts as an alliance hostile to Iran was being formed in the region, the sources added.

"The region is changing, alliances are changing. Israel is normalizing ties with Arab countries and Americans support all these developments," a senior Iranian official, who is close to the country’s top decision-makers, was quoted as saying.

The main reason for Tehran’s rising worries was Israel’s warming relations with its neighboring Arab countries that used to be seen as enemies of the Jewish state. The normalization of ties between the countries that resulted in the Abraham Accords signed in 2020, have forced Iran to seek diplomatic solutions, including talks in Doha ahead of US President Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"The Doha meeting's message to countries in the Persian Gulf was simple: unlike what Israel claims, Iran believes in diplomacy as a solution for all issues, from nuclear to regional and beyond," another Iranian official was quoted as saying.

Even though no breakthrough was made in Qatar, experts suggest Tehran will continue negotiating in order to achieve some compromise, which would result in a lifting of sanctions imposed by the West.

"There is a real cost to declaring failure. And that cost inevitably rises with each attempted (and failed) diplomatic foray, as prospects for a deal narrow and as the temptation of a risky, confrontational alternative grows," Ali Vaez, senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group, said.

Earlier in June, Israel warned Iran of serious consequences in the case that the talks to prevent Tehran from getting nuclear weapons failed. The country is also building a regional air defense alliance supported by the US to be used against potential Iranian attacks.