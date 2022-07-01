Middle East 'NATO’ unlikely to happen soon: Egypt FM

Recent reports indicate bolstering security cooperation between Israel, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab states

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry eased speculation of the formation of a regional military alliance in the Middle East similar to NATO, saying it would not happen anytime soon during a visit to Bahrain.

Reports over the past month indicated that officials from regional nations – including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates – have been discussing a possible security alliance in the face of an Iranian threat.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Israeli army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi met with his Saudi counterpart Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili along with military officials from the aforementioned states in Egypt last March.

The talks were described as the first steps towards regional cooperation and covered aerial threats posed by Iran and how to defend against them.

Shoukry however doused the flutter over an unlikely alliance, saying that the proposal would not be raised during any upcoming events, referring to the “upcoming summit with the US president in Saudi Arabia,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

US President Joe Biden is set to take his first trip to the Middle East, which will include stops in Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia.

“We certainly always strive to activate the joint Arab mechanisms and capabilities that protect Arab security,” Shoukry said at a press conference in Manama.

“We are in constant consultation on various issues, whether military, political, or otherwise,” he added.