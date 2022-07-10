Analysis: Biden's Middle East visit seems above all ‘symbolic’

The US President's visit is likely to be salty for the Jewish state, i24NEWS' analyst Michael Assous writes

United States President Joe Biden will make his very first visit to the Middle East next week since taking office in January 2021.

A "reasonable" delay that confirms that the Middle East is not a top priority for Joe Biden.

Initially scheduled for mid-June, the historic visit of the Democratic president was finally set for July 13 to 16, 2022.

While the entire region stands to attention to welcome the US president, some commentators consider the cost-benefit ratio questionable.

Jerusalem's prestigious King David Hotel will be fully occupied by Biden's staff and relatives, amounting to around 500 people, and the security forces will be considerably reinforced to ensure the safety of the man who is “the most protected in the world."

Such an addition is therefore likely to be salty for the Jewish state. On the logistical side, Israeli security forces fear an escalation of violence in the West Bank during and after the president's visit.

The Palestinians are likely to protest against the weak measures aimed at the Palestinian Authority by the American administration, but also against the disputed report on the origin of the bullet that killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Also, the Democratic president does not enjoy strong popularity in Israel, unlike his predecessor Donald Trump.

Joe Biden is remembered as the former vice-president of Barack Obama, the man who repeatedly condemned Israel and its "colonization" policy. If the president has never failed to affirm his friendship with Israel, he is doing everything to regain the confidence of the Palestinians after four years marked by Donald Trump displaying his preference without nuance.

And the American president is in a strong position.

“Joe Biden arrives in a particularly difficult context for Israel, and he is aware of it,” Matthias Inbar underlined, a specialist in defense issues on i24NEWS.

"The Prime Minister is at the head of an interim coalition, he himself is a candidate, and is not known to be a 'Mr. Security' like Naftali Bennett or Benjamin Netanyahu. Lapid pledged from the outset to stick to the policy of 'zero surprises' and to warn the Americans of each operation, even if they deny it. But we have seen during this year of the coalition that all the operations were coordinated with the United States," Matthias Inbar explained.

“As the preparation for this trip progressed, Joe Biden opted to put pressure on the coalition, asking them to limit the destruction of homes and large-scale operations in the Palestinian territories. Joe Biden knew that Israel would respond to avoid tensions,” he continued.

The visit of the American president to the region seems above all "symbolic" insofar as it testifies to the "unshakable and unfailing" friendship of the United States and Israel two years after the Abraham Accords.

It is aiming to underline the support for the Palestinians of the Biden administration with the announcement of "a series of aid measures."

Unsurprisingly, the discussions will focus on the Israeli side, and on the Iranian threat, while the will of the United States to return to the Vienna agreement does not weaken despite moribund negotiations.

Joe Biden is planning to visit the Palmachim air base in the south of the country and will visit the installations of the Iron Dome system, largely funded by the United States, but also those of the laser interception system currently developed by Israel called "Iron Beam" that Israel wants to "co-produce" with Washington.

Joe Biden's tour to the region will undoubtedly be marked by his visit to Saudi Arabia, which he claimed to be a "pariah" state during his election campaign after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

However, the war in Ukraine led to reviewing this notion.

Thus, if Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East is not intended to revive a dying Israeli-Palestinian peace process, this visit will at least allow him to consolidate relations with his allies in this troubled period.