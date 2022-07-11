Saudi dissident killed in Lebanon, opposition party says

Manea al-Yami had been living in Lebanon since 2015 and helped establish NAAS, a Saudi opposition group

Saudi political dissident Manea al-Yami was killed in Lebanon, the Saudi opposition National Assembly Party (NAAS) and a Lebanese security source said on Sunday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, NAAS said Yami was "assassinated in suspicious circumstances" on Saturday.

It demanded a "just, clear and transparent investigation" of the killing, holding Saudi authorities responsible for failing to safeguard citizens seeking more freedoms abroad.

Lebanon's internal security forces said a 42-year-old Saudi citizen had been stabbed to death by his two brothers in a family dispute on Saturday, without publishing the victim's name, adding that security forces arrested the two brothers.

A Lebanese security source confirmed to Reuters that the stabbing victim was Manea al-Yami.

Waleed al-Bukhari, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon, praised the Lebanese authorities' efforts "to uncover the facts and bring the perpetrators to justice" in a post on Twitter.

Yami, a member of the Saudi Shiite Ismaili Muslim minority, had been living in Lebanon since 2015, said senior NAAS member Yahya Assiri. He had been trying to secure safe passage to a third country.

He helped establish NAAS, an opposition grouping founded by Saudis mainly living in exile, in 2020. The group has advocated for an elected parliament in Saudi Arabia, as well as constitutional safeguards to ensure separation of the legislative, judicial and executive branches.