US wants to deepen Israel’s integration in the region, make progress in Saudi relations

‘Normalization of any kind would be a long process’

US President Joe Biden wants to deepen Israel’s integration in the region during his trip to the Middle East this week and plans to work on making progress on normalizing relations between the Jewish State and Saudi Arabia.

However, according to the White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, this work is likely to take a long time, Reuters reported.

“Normalization of any kind would be a long process,” Sullivan was quoted as saying, adding that “very intensive work will be done in the course of this trip.”

“Looking for progress and momentum in that direction is certainly something we’re focused on as we head off to the Middle East,” he said.

Biden will arrive in Israel on Wednesday as part of his debut visit to the Middle East as president that also includes a stop in Saudi Arabia. He will become the first US president to take a direct flight from the Jewish state to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah.

Sullivan underlined that the flight was “itself a meaningful step and an unusual step.” “It shows the kind of promise that greater integration could hold,” he said.

The White House official also revealed that Biden will make the case for greater oil production from OPEC nations during his meeting with Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia. Sullivan said “there needs to be adequate supply in the global market to protect the global economy and to protect the American consumer at the pump.”

Gasoline prices in the US rose due to international sanctions imposed against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Earlier in June, Biden said Americans will face high gas prices “for as long as it takes.”