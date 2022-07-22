Explainer: Kurdistan, a Middle East anomaly

Despite the Kurds' vastness and military involvement, they still don't have their own permanent nation-state

Between 25 and 35 million Kurds make up the fourth-largest ethnic group in the Middle East, straddling the borders of Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Iran.

But despite the people’s vastness, and even being at the forefront of the fight against the Islamic State, they still don’t have their own permanent nation-state.

The Kurds

Kurdistan is a roughly defined territory in western Asia wherein the Kurds form a prominent majority population, and where Kurdish culture has historically been based.

The nomadic, Indo-European Kurds are one of the indigenous peoples of the Mesopotamian plains. Today, they form a distinctive community, united through race, culture, and the Iranian language known as Kurdish.

While the majority of them are Sunni Muslims, they adhere to a range of different religions and creeds, including in the past, Jews, most of whom emigrated to Israel.

A stateless state

After World War I and the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, the victorious Western Allies contrived to establish a Kurdish state.

But hopes were quelled three years later after Turkish forces reconquered Kurdish territory, leading to the Treaty of Lausanne that set the boundaries of modern Turkey but made no provision for a Kurdish state, leaving the Kurds without a self-ruled region.

Generally, Kurdistan comprises the following four regions: southeastern Turkey, northern Syria, northern Iraq, and northwestern Iran.

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis Turkish Kurd Rifat Horoz holds a Kurdish flag as he attends the funeral of four female Kurdish fighters at a cemetery in Suruc, on the Turkey-Syria border, on October 14, 2014.

Turkey, northern Kurdistan

There is a deep-seeded hostility between Turkey and the country’s Kurds – who are estimated to constitute 15-20 percent of the population – as many opposed their incorporation into Turkish regions.

Early on, Kurds faced harsh treatment at the hands of Turkish authorities, leading to uprisings in the 1920s and 1930s.

In response, many were resettled, Kurdish names and costumes were banned, the use of the Kurdish language was restricted, and they were even categorized as “Mountain Turks” in an attempt to deny their existence.

AP Photo/Emrah Gurel Supporters of imprisoned Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan hold a huge Kurdish flag during the Nowruz celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 22, 2015.

Come 1978, the Kurdistans’ Workers Party (PKK) was founded and called for an independent state within Turkey, resulting in a long-running separatist conflict in which more than 40,000 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced.

To this day, Kurds still face discrimination and violence there, while the PKK is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and dozens of other countries, including Turkey.

Syria, western Kurdistan

Over 1.5 million Kurds reside in Syria. They have long been suppressed and denied basic rights, including their land being confiscated and citizenship being denied.

When the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al-Assad evolved into a civil war, the main Kurdish parties avoided taking sides. But when government forces withdrew from Kurdish-populated areas to focus elsewhere, Kurdish groups took over.

They eventually conquered large swathes of northern Syria from the Islamic State, and in 2016 established self-governing regions in an Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, where they call for autonomy in a federal Syria after the war.

Today, Turkey maintains a military presence in northern Syria, fighting the US-backed Syrian Kurdish militia YPG in an ongoing battle for territory.

Iraq, southern Kurdistan

Kurds in Iraq have a unique situation that their people have nowhere else – a territory where they established an autonomous Kurdish region, governed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and recognized by Baghdad.

In other words, a de facto state, brought about by the convergence of the temporary collapse of Saddam Hussein’s regime after the 1991 Gulf War and the emergence of international support for the creation of a Kurdish safe haven.

Making up an estimated 15-20 percent of Iraq’s population, pressure for Kurds to assimilate was less intense there, where the Kurdish language and culture are freely practiced.

But government repression has still been brutal, especially under the rule of Hussein up until his fall in 2003, when a US invasion ousted the dictator and allowed the Kurds to move considerably southward.

Today, despite having a degree of semi-autonomous status, Iraqi Kurds have separatist aspirations and aim to transform the KRG into an independent state.

But the future of their state depends on the future of Iraq’s central government, the US-Kurdish relationship, and disputed territories between Kurds and Arabs.

Iran, eastern Kurdistan

While there is a Kurdistan Province in Iran, known as Kordestān, it is not self-ruled.

Kurds felt strong assimilationist pressure from Iran’s national government in the early 20th century and endured religious persecution by the Islamic republic’s Shiite Muslim majority.

Shortly after World War II, the Soviet Union backed the establishment of an independent country around the largely Kurdish city of Mahābād in northwestern Iran. But the newly-established republic collapsed after the Soviet withdrawal in 1946.

Around that same time, though, the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran was founded, and has been engaging in low-level hostilities with Iran’s government since.