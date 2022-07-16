Biden leaves Saudi Arabia, ending first Middle East tour as president

Leader's trip centered on promoting Saudi-Israeli normalization, energy trade

US President Joe Biden left Saudi Arabia aboard Air Force One on Saturday, ending his first Middle East tour in office after four days in the region.

Saudi state-run channel Al-Ekhbariya said Biden was seen off at the airport in the coastal city of Jeddah by Prince Khaled al-Faisal, the governor of Mecca province.

Biden held a summit on Saturday with six Gulf states and Egypt, Jordan and Iraq while downplaying his meeting with Prince Mohammed. That encounter has drawn criticism at home over human rights abuses.

Washington has softened its stance on Saudi Arabia since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, triggering one of the world's worst energy supply crises.

The summit in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah was an opportunity for Biden to demonstrate his commitment to the region after spending most of his presidency focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s growing influence in Asia.