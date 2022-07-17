Biden leaves Middle East without major security, oil deals

'The United States is invested in building a positive future of the region'

US President Joe Biden ended his trip to the Middle East on Saturday without reaching major agreements with Arab leaders on a regional security alliance against Iran or on boosting oil production.

The US leader told his counterparts at an Arab summit in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah that his country is committed to accelerating ongoing work with its partners in the Middle East to enhance security cooperation.

"The United States is invested in building a positive future of the region, in partnership with all of you - and the United States is not going anywhere," Biden said in his remarks after the summit.

“And as we continue to work closely with many of you to counter the threats posed to the region by Iran, we are also pursuing diplomacy to return constraints on Iran’s nuclear program,” he added, noting that “no matter what, the United States is committed to ensuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”

Despite these statements, the summit didn’t bring a major breakthrough on forming a regional security alliance, which would include Israel, Reuters reported.

"We believe there's great value in including as many of the capabilities in this region as possible and certainly Israel has significant air and missile defense capabilities, as they need to. But we're having these discussions bilaterally with these nations," a senior US administration official was quoted as saying.

As American president made his historic direct flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia, hopes have been high for a Gulf-Israeli defense alliance aimed at combating common threats posed by Iran’s nuclear program. However, Saudi foreign minister said no discussions on such cooperation were held.

“There were no talks of military or technical cooperation with Israel...neither during the summit nor before,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters.

He also said that they did not discuss oil production as Washington was expected to reach a deal with Saudi Arabia to drive down gasoline prices that were reaching record highs in the US since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, threatening Biden’s approval ratings.

"I look forward to seeing what's coming in the coming months," Biden said, referring to the OPEC+ group meeting on August 3 that could result in boosting oil production.