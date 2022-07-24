PA leader Abbas meets Jordan king to discuss bilateral relations

The two leaders also discussed latest political developments in the Middle East

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas held a meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II on Sunday, according to state media.

The two leaders met in Jordan’s capital of Amman to discuss the “latest political developments in Palestine,” Wafa news agency reported. Abbas also briefed his counterpart on the challenges that Palestinians are facing “as a result of the continuing Israeli crimes.”

“The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and common issues between the two brotherly countries, as well as the latest political developments in the region,” the report said.

“President Abbas and King Abdullah agreed to continue joint coordination to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples,” it added.

Abbas thanked King Abdullah II for advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people in international summits. They also discussed the recent visit to the Middle East by US President Joe Biden, who met with Abbas and reiterated his support for a two-state solution saying "the Palestinian people deserve a state of their own."

King Abdullah II confirmed his country’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and to the Palestinian people “obtaining their just and legitimate rights,” as quoted by Wafa.

Last week, Abbas met French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Earlier in July, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited France in his first trip abroad after taking office and said that he didn't plan on holding talks with Abbas, but didn't completely rule this possibility out.