Bahrain joins industrial partnership with Egypt, Jordan, UAE

The addition greatly enhances the bloc's trade & development opportunities

Bahrain on Monday joined an important regional industrial partnership already comprising Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, in a further testament to growing regional cooperation and economic development.

The second Higher Committee meeting of the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development kicked off in Cairo in the presence of the Bahraini, Egyptian, Jordanian and Emirati ministers for trade and industry.

The Higher Committee welcomed the Kingdom of Bahrain as a new member of the Partnership represented by the kingdom's Minister of Industry and Commerce Zayed Al Zayani.

The addition of Bahrain, which has a GDP of $39 billion, is expected to increase the combined GDP of member countries by as much as $809 billion by unlocking billions worth of opportunities across sectors, including the food and agricultural sector, the minerals sector, chemicals and plastics, medical products and so forth.

Bahrain, a major producer of raw aluminum and iron ore, will increase the partnership's total industrial manufacturing value add from $106.26 billion to $112.5 billion. Bahrain boasts a strong industrial sector with more than 9,500 companies and 55,000 employees and $4.3 billion in industrial Foreign Direct investments.

The Partnership aims to establish large joint industrial projects, create job opportunities, contribute to increasing economic output, diversify the economies of the partner countries, support industrial production and increase exports.

UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber highlighted "the role of cooperation, collaboration, synergies and integration as key enablers for economic development and growth that support stability and prosperity. We aim to leverage the partnership’s combined strengths, competitive advantages, and capabilities to help build a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth.”