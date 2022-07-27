Israel’s PM Lapid meets Jordanian king in Amman

The two leaders agreed to continue deepening the relationship and dialogue between the countries

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday met with King Abdullah II of Jordan for the first time since taking office.

The two leaders had “a long and warm meeting,” that included a joint lunch, according to an official statement issued by the prime minister’s office. They discussed “improving the long-standing relationship between the nations,” as well as strengthening “security, stability and regional development”, according to a Jordanian statement.

The king also called for the Palestinians to be included into a political process to achieve “a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.” The issue of the legal status quo in Jerusalem and other sites sacred for Muslims and Christians was discussed as well.

The prime minister and the king instructed their teams to accelerate mutual projects in several areas, including tourism, solar energy, food security, transportation and agriculture. The leaders also mentioned US President Joe Biden’s recent tour to the Middle East and its impact on the regional architecture.

Lapid was greeted with an Israeli flag being placed next to the Jordanian one during the meeting. The two leaders agreed to continue deepening the relationship and dialogue between the countries and their people.