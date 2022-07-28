US official says no framework yet for integrated Mideast defense system

'We think, particularly given the increasing threat of Iran's ballistic missiles, there's great promise here'

A senior US administration official said on Thursday that there was no framework developed yet for an integrated Middle East air and missile defense system.

The comments of an anonymous official quoted by Reuters came shortly after US President Joe Biden discussed the matter during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, where he participated in a summit with Arab leaders.

"It's an idea right now, there's no framework for it ... but it was important for the president to raise the issue of better regional integrated air and missile defense," the administration official said, according to Reuters.

"We think, particularly given the increasing threat of Iran's ballistic missiles, there's great promise here in having a more networked, more integrated, more cooperative approach to air missile defense," he added.

Biden’s trip to the Middle East started with a visit to Israel and was hoped to bring the Jewish state closer to warming of ties with Saudi Arabia as Biden became the first US leader to take a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Jeddah. However, his proposal about the regional security alliance did not receive visible support from the Arab states.

Despite Saudi Arabia announcing during Biden’s visit the opening of its airspace to all carriers, including flights to and from Israel, the Gulf country’s foreign ministry later said it did not signal any further steps of normalization with Israel, and no talks on possible defense alliance were held.

No breakthrough was also made on building a regional axis against a common threat of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. Tehran previously warned that US-Israeli plans for a joint defense pact with Arab states to counter the threat of Iranian drones and missiles would only increase regional tensions.