Iraqi protesters storm parliament in Baghdad, set up sit-in

Supporters of populist cleric refuse to leave the parliament building

Supporters of the Iraqi Shi’ite cleric, Moqtada al-Sadr, danced and chanted inside parliament after they stormed Baghdad's fortified Green Zone on Saturday.

They stormed the building to protest corruption as the country’s parliament was supposed to convene to elect a president. None of the lawmakers were present when the protesters entered the building.

Hundreds of protesters waved flags, danced, and took photographs while inside the building, some carrying photographs of the populist cleric.

The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions including the parliament building.

The scenes followed similar protests on Wednesday, although this time several protesters and police officers were hurt as Sadr's supporters threw stones and police fired teargas and stun grenades, according to security officials and medics.

Sadr's party came first in a general election in October, but he withdrew his lawmakers from parliament when he failed to form a government which excluded his Shi'ite rivals, mostly groups backed by Iran.

Sadr has since made good on threats to stir up popular unrest if parliament tries to approve a government he does not like, saying it must be free of foreign influence and the corruption that has plagued Iraq for decades.

The Sadrists chanted against Sadr's political rivals who are now trying to form a government. Iraq has been without a president and prime minister for a record period because of the deadlock.

Sadr maintains large state power himself because his movement remains involved in running the country - his loyalists sit in powerful positions throughout Iraqi ministries and state bodies.

Iraqis linked neither to Sadr nor to his opponents say they are caught in the middle of the political gridlock.