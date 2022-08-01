Thousands of protestors rally against Iraq’s parliament occupation

'The people will not allow a coup'

Thousands of Iraqis took to the streets of Baghdad on Monday to rally against the protest staged by supporters of powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who have been occupying Iraq’s parliament since Saturday.

The demonstrators gathered near the fortified government zone with clashes breaking between the protestors and security forces, who set up roadblocks, firing a water cannon at the crowds to keep them away from the parliament.

The tensions in the Iraqi capital have been soaring over the country’s longest post-election deadlock, which lasts since last October. Sadr's party came first in a general election, but he withdrew his lawmakers from parliament when he failed to form a government, which excluded his rivals, mostly groups backed by Iran, the most powerful of the being Shiite Coordination Framework.

"The people will not allow a coup," placards held by supporters of the Coordination Framework read, according to AFP, as they marched towards the Green Zone, the home of the Iraqi parliament and other state institutions.

Inside the Green Zone’s walls thousands of rival Sadr supporters maintained their protests, waving flags and carrying placards of their leader, AFP reported.

"We're ready for whatever Sadr orders," said Kadhim Haitham, on his way to join the parliament sit-in. "We're against the Framework. All they've got is statements and no popular support," the protester was quoted by Reuters.