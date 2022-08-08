Opinion: The Iranian connection behind 'Breaking Dawn'

'The weapons with which the Resistance wages war are Iranian arms,' Palestinian Islamic Jihad says

Throughout Operation "Breaking Dawn" the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad Al-Nakhala, was in Tehran, even though his permanent residence is in Beirut, Lebanon.

Photos of his meetings with the Iranian Ayatollah regime's political and military leaders were published daily in the media. In fact, the PIJ organization has no existence without the funding, training, and supply of weapons from its Iranian master.

Support from Tehran over the years enabled the many suicide bombing attacks and rocket launches that killed hundreds of Israelis. Just this weekend, the commander of the Al-Quds force – the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ foreign facing element - Brigadier General Esmail Qaani clarified that "Iran stands behind the Resistance in Gaza."

KHAMENEI.IR / AFP A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on January 3, 2020 shows the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Brigadier General Esmail Qaani.

As early as 2002, Ramadan Shalah, the PIJ's former secretary general, clarified that the organization was "the fruit of the fruit-laden tree of Supreme Leader Khomeini." Al-Nakhala himself stated in 2018 that "the weapons with which the Resistance wage war are Iranian arms, from the first bullet to the missile, even those weapons manufactured locally are Iranian.” In light of all this, it can be assumed that Iran actually dictates PIJ policy.

Since Israel initiated the operation in Gaza, the question arises whether Iran was interested in the current round of escalation? What were the objectives of the parties? And when asking such questions, it is important to remember the context that this conflict goes beyond just Israel vis-à-vis PIJ, and includes the contest between Tehran and Jerusalem. Perhaps even including competing games of influence between Iran and Egypt, since Cairo is the mediator for ceasefires between Gaza and Israel.

Ostensibly, the whole story here began with an Israeli army operation against PIJ, culminating in the arrest of Bassam al-Saadi – one of the group’s senior figures in the West Bank. The video of the arrest circulated on social media and caused what Israel is very wary of in its fight against terrorism: the video shows al-Saadi humiliated. The PIJ was obliged to respond.

Consequently, PIJ deployed squads armed with anti-tank weapons along the Gaza border in search of a convenient Israeli civilian target. Israel quickly closed the roads around the Gaza Strip, which affected the local residents' daily lives. After a few days, it was clear that the only way to avoid civilian casualties on the Israeli side was an operation against PIJ in Gaza that would send a clear message – we will not tolerate the endangering of Israeli civilian lives.

Was it the Iranians who directed PIJ to respond specifically from Gaza?

For years, the Iranians have been trying to heat things up on Israel's southern and northern borders, trying to create a situation in which the citizens of the border areas will live in constant fear, in a way that will weaken Israeli society from within.

It became a nightmare of rockets, tunnels, violent demonstrations, and sirens on the southern border. There is a sense on the northern border in recent years that this effort is becoming more and more visible, and we are witnessing more Hezbollah presence along the border and various provocations on the fence.

At the same time, the Iranians do not hide their perception that the mobilization of the Arab citizens of Israel against the State of Israel will also weaken the country from within. For instance, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah clarified in his weekend speech that the "internal front" was Israel's main weak point. There are campaigns on social media, which Iran may be behind, that challenge any visit by Jews to the Temple Mount, even though these have been going on for years.

Yossi Aloni/Flash90 Demonstrators during a protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Ramla, on May 10, 2021.

In addition, it is very likely that the timing for heating up the Gaza strip was excellent from the Iranian perspective: a fine connection with the Jewish fast day of Tisha B'Av and the attempt to bring about an escalation around Jerusalem. Calls for demonstrations in Arab and mixed cities were posted online, and several cases of stone-throwing and attacks on Jews occurred in various parts of the Galilee.

During this time, the Iranians found a natural sharing of interests with their PIJ allies, especially after the well-publicized arrest in Jenin. Sometimes fate and pre-laid plans come together, catalyzing one another. This is especially true in light of Hamas's unwillingness to participate in the Iranian program presently; perhaps this is also due to a moderating Egyptian influence.

It is possible that the Iranian strategic assessment that now is the time to weaken Israel intensified due to Jerusalem’s ongoing political crisis, and Tehran’s perception that US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East was fruitless in that it failed to establish a regional military alliance against Iran.

But something went wrong with the Iranian plan, and Israel did not allow the PIJ to take a toll on Israeli citizens around the Gaza strip. Despite the fear of international criticism, Israel launched a preemptive attack.

What prompted Israel to do this?

The answer, in my opinion, lies precisely in the northern front. Operation "Breaking Dawn" is not merely a deterrent towards the PIJ. Indirectly, this is a preventive measure against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah promised war in September if its demands regarding the maritime border were not met. Nasrallah watched videos posted by the Israeli military. He saw how PIJ positions along the border with Israel were destroyed – and knew this was a message also relating to the 18 Hezbollah positions that the the army exposed to the media last month.

Nasrallah also saw Israel’s precise ability to reach the most senior PIJ commanders. He knows that this will be the fate of Hezbollah commanders. He said it nicely in his speech: "The enemy is bombing Gaza but is directing its messages towards Lebanon." Have the Iranians also understood this message?

As of now, it appears that Operation "Breaking Dawn" is at its conclusion. Has the State of Israel succeeded in preventing escalation along its northern border as well? We'll know that in a few weeks.

Sarit Zehavi is the president and founder of Alma Research and Education center.