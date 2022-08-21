United Arab Emirates announces return of ambassador to Iran

The Gulf country reduced the level of its diplomatic representation in Iran in 2016

The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday their ambassador would return to Iran, after over six years of downgraded ties.

This initiative endorses the diplomatic warming between the two countries to achieve, according to the will of Abu Dhabi, a de-escalation of tensions in the region.

"His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi will resume his duties at the UAE Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran in the coming days, to help advance bilateral relations in the interest of both countries and the region," the UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Gulf country reduced the level of its diplomatic representation in Iran in 2016, after the ransacking of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Tehran by demonstrators protesting against the execution by Riyadh of a prominent Shiite cleric, Nimr al-Nimr.

After years of animosity on different sides of geo-political rivalries, the UAE started re-engaging with Tehran in 2019 following attacks in Gulf waters and on Saudi energy sites amid heightened tensions after Washington quit the global powers' nuclear pact with Iran.

However, the Emirates maintained strong economic ties with the Islamic Republic. The UAE has business and trade ties with Iran stretching back more than a century, with Dubai emirate long being one of Iran's main links to the outside world.

Fellow Gulf state Kuwait earlier this month appointed its first ambassador to Iran since 2016. Then, in solidarity with Riyadh, it recalled its envoy to Tehran while maintaining relations as part of a balanced foreign policy.