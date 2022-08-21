UAE president visits Egypt ahead of 5-way Arab summit

Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, the UAE and Bahrain will convene Monday to discuss regional issues

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted his Emirati counterpart on Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, ahead of a five-way regional summit Monday in Egypt.

The summit will see the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, the UAE and Bahrain, convene over a series of regional issues, aimed at bolstering what’s been dubbed as the new "Arab Alliance."

It was Bin Zayed's first trip to Egypt since he became ruler of Abu Dhabi and assumed the presidency of the UAE after the death of Sheikh Khalifa on May 13.

The city of El Alamein on Egypt's northern Mediterranean coast will host Monday's mini-summit.

The summit, held at the invitation of the Egyptian president, will revolve around expanding economic and security cooperation between the countries, aimed at bolstering Arab regional partnership.

“The worsening global and regional crises, from the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and the spread of armed conflicts, have carried on and intensified, casting a shadow on humanity, including our Arab region, which is suffering from serious political, development and security challenges," Sisi said.

Over the past year, the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Iraq have convened several times, in what has been dubbed the "Arab Alliance."

One of their goals has been to find ways counter Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region, despite the UAE appointing its first ambassador to Tehran in six years, on Sunday.

It comes at a time of decreasing American involvement in the region, but with Washington’s blessing.

“It is up to us to do the heavy lifting. And this maybe, I don’t want to say laziness, but this (concept of) America can do everything. And that’s not fair. So you will see Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, Egypt, and the other gulf countries, really coming together to chart a vision for our people and have that coordination," said Abdullah II, king of Jordan.

While Saudi Arabia has yet to participate in the forum, last month’s regional summit in Jeddah outlined its important role in charting this regional vision.

And with the Iranian nuclear threat persistently growing, regional partners continue to look for ways to cooperate.