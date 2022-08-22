Report on 'fatter' women in Arab world sparks backlash

'Kuwaitis are plus-sized, Saudis are plus-sized. But people are ashamed. They weren't taught to be confident'

“Why women are fatter than men in the Arab world” – to Iraqi actress Enas Taleb, whose photograph was plastered above The Economist article, she felt the headline was spiteful.

The article speculated possible explanations for why the obesity gap between men and women in the Middle East is at 10 percentage points, citing Iraqis who see Taleb’s figure as the beauty ideal.

However, the report triggered widespread criticism on social media. Twitter users accused the publication of being misogynistic, rights groups condemned the article, and some writers said it demeaned stereotypes of Arab women.

Taleb said she’s suing the London-based magazine for defamation, AP News reported.

While analysts acknowledge the obesity epidemic in the Arab world and its connection to poverty and gender discrimination, the reaction to the article highlighted the issue of body-shaming in the region.

“If there’s a student who goes to school and hears mean comments and students bullying her for being fat, how would she feel?” Taleb told AP News.

“This article is an insult not only to me but a violation of the rights of all Iraqi and Arab women.”

The Economist report argued that the desirability of fleshy women could explain why the Middle East experienced a recent explosion of obesity. But backlash over the article contradicted the belief that being heavy is widely seen as a sign of affluence and fertility among the Arab population.

Ameni Esseibi, the Arab world's first plus-sized model, said body positivity remains taboo in the Middle East even as people become more overweight.

“Kuwaitis are plus-sized, Saudis are plus-sized. But people are ashamed. They weren’t taught to be confident in this judgmental society,” she said.