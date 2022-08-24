Opinion: On the war in Ukraine, Arab states seek to play their cards right

Arab nations see an opportunity to teach the US a lesson in humility, leveraging energy resources

The position of the Arab states on the war in Ukraine is characterized primarily by their opposition to the United States.

Middle Eastern nations, in particular the gas-producing and exporting states of the Gulf, have quickly realized that the West needs their natural resources and use them as a means of diplomatic pressure.

Arab countries, under heavy US pressure, overwhelmingly voted against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March in the first vote of the United Nations General Assembly. They quickly moved to a neutral stance, however, and by the third ballot in April, twelve Arab countries abstained on a draft resolution to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

A solid majority of Arab countries has never sat within the Russian camp: neither in the days of the Soviet Union and the Cold War, nor in other periods of modern history. They do not have a vocation to change the world order, unlike the Russians and the Chinese.

They nevertheless hope that the war in Ukraine will make Washington understand that their relations must be based on reciprocity and mutual respect. Despite the power disparity and the Arab need for American support, some crises shift the balance of power. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is an example: the Western world needs Arab support to find an alternative to Russian fuel.

The position of the Arab countries on the war in Ukraine therefore depends heavily on their relations with the United States and their desire to refocus their relations towards greater parity. The Arabs do not seek to defend the invasion of one state by another but refuse to allow notions of human rights and freedoms to pollute Arab-American relations, the value of which should not be judged on these criteria alone.

US President Joe Biden’s administration - which removed Yemen’s Houthis rebels from its list of terrorist organizations, banned arms sales to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and isolated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the international scene following the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi - was forced to moderate this policy in its quest for fuel.

It is thus seeking a solution to the gas and oil supply deficit, a consequence of the sanctions imposed on Russia.

AP Photo/Amr Nabil An Egyptian farmer stands in front of wheat crops in Zagazig, northeast of Cairo, Egypt, on April 11, 2016.

At the beginning of the last decade a large segment of the Arab world found itself in the camp opposed to Russia because of its involvement in the Syrian civil war. After his victory in the 2020 elections and the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, Biden explained to the Arabs that his administration was returning to Obama's traditional Democratic approach, an approach that even hardened under pressure from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

The Democrats, who questioned the entire relationship of the Trump administration with the Arabs and base their policy on the principle of non-interference - as long as the actions of Arab countries do not conflict with US interests and national security - pushed the Arabs into America's rival camp. And these developments crystallized in the Arab position on the Ukrainian war.

The Arab street does not distinguish between America and Russia. The latter is seen by many as a key player in the tragedy affecting the Syrian people, while the United States is seen, in large part, as responsible for the fate of the Palestinians, and Arabs in general.

Therefore, one could say that the street position on the war in Ukraine is based on the fatalistic principle of “come what may”. Nevertheless, for some Arab elites, not opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine deprives their governments of the ability to condemn any future invasion of an Arab country, or the Israeli military presence in the Palestinian territories.

For the Arab states, this is an opportunity to teach the Americans a lesson in humility and international relations. Especially since, this time, it is the Arabs who hold the carrot and it is Washington who will be forced to do without its stick for some time to come.