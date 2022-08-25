Yemen: Rebels help restore 160-year-old Jewish cemetery

The renovation is a 'message to all the people of Aden that this is a city of peace'

One of the rebel political factions vying for power in Yemen joined in efforts to restore a 160-year-old Jewish cemetery in the southern coastal city of Aden.

A journalist covering the restoration confirmed the news to Israeli broadcaster Kan.

Despite an April truce reached between rival groups in the country's ongoing civil war, the South Yemen Transitional Council (STC), led by its chairman General Aidarus Qassem Abdulaziz al-Zoubaidi, wants independence for south Yemen.

The STC, which now controls Aden, became involved in the project after efforts to renovate the site were first led by voluntary organizations.

A Yemeni official said the renovation was a "message to all the people of Aden that this is a city of peace and that we will not accept any harm to any holy place."

Although work on the cemetery in Aden is ongoing, with significant parts of the walls restored, the headstones are still in a dire state.

Yemenite Jews emigrated from the 19th century to Israel, where they are now for the most part.